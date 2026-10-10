Pro-Palestine protesters rally in Tokyo to mark Al-Aqsa Storm anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Coinciding with the anniversary of the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation, hundreds of pro-Palestine supporters took to the streets of the Japanese capital to demand an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories and to advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people.

On Wednesday evening marking the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation and the Israeli regime's war against Palestinians a large number of pro-Palestine supporters held a rally in Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district. They demanded an end to the Israeli military occupation and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Participants carried large Palestinian flags and placards bearing slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "End the Genocide."

Demonstrators also chanted slogans calling for an end to Israeli settlement expansion and the occupation, while advocating for the protection of Palestinian rights.

The march proceeded through the center of the Shibuya district, reaching the Shibuya Crossing one of Tokyo's busiest intersections during the evening rush hour of a workday. The sight of Palestinian flags moving through Shibuya's brightly lit, high-traffic commercial district drew the attention of passersby and tourists alike. Among the slogans chanted by protesters were "Return the land to Palestine," "Settlers out," "Free Palestine, Gaza, and the West Bank from the river to the sea," and "Israel must be dismantled."

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