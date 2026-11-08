ICRO Head: Martyred Leader's innovative views added as special category to 2nd Sadr World Prize

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Islamic Culture and Relation Organization announced at a press conference for the 2nd Sadr World Prize that the presentation of the innovative views and theories of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has been added to this year’s edition as a special category.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour stated during the press conference, held Saturday at the organization’s headquarters in Tehran that the Martyred Leader set a new Islamic civilization as the ultimate goal—a civilization that requires a specific school of thought and an intellectual system, which the Islamic seminaries are striving to develop and realize.

While outlining the objectives, thematic focus, operational process, and prize details for this edition, he added, “Although many festivals and books have been dedicated to Martyr Sadr, it is important to note that the Sadr World Prize does not merely run parallel to other existing awards or festivals. Rather, it serves as a platform for the global dissemination of these theories. The endeavor to present these ideas on an international stage is what distinguishes this event from others.”

Hojat-ol-Islam Imanipour noted that the award ceremony is scheduled for January 28, with a submission deadline of December 21.

He mentioned that the Islamic seminaries for women are among the active participants in the award, noting that last year, a prominent female scholar was selected and recognized during the event.

“This year, the innovative views and theories of the Martyred Leader have been incorporated as a special category,” he further said. “This segment resonates with a broad international audience, and successfully presenting these theories would be a truly auspicious development.

Hojat-ol-Islam Imanipour stated that the award will encompass eight categories and two special sections, the latter focusing on innovation within the thought of the Martyred Leader and Martyr Sadr.

“We believe Martyr Sadr was a key innovator in Islamic thought during the contemporary era and this is the motivation behind organizing this event.”

He added, “We have established specialized committees for every category of the award, comprising members ranging from university presidents to organizers of similar awards. Furthermore, we are witnessing a more active participation from the Islamic Seminaries this year compared to the last.”

He noted that prominent seminary students from various nations will participate and that participating countries include several with significant Shia populations—such as Iraq (centered in Najaf, with involvement from Karbala), India, Pakistan, Bahrain, and Lebanon.

He explained that the “Youth” category is dedicated to scholars under the age of 40. “If the potential within this group is identified, we are prepared to accelerate the introduction of these theories to the global community in the coming years.”

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