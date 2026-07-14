ICRO to Hold 12th Arbaeen Int’l Award

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) will hold the 12th edition of the Arbaeen International Award this year.

It will be organized with the aim of globalizing the message of Arbaeen and manifesting the ideals of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the first pilgrim of Arbaeen this year.

According to ICRO’s public relations office, relying on the enduring legacy of the martyred Leader, ICRO has turned the unparalleled glory of Arbaeen into an arena for globalizing truth in the form of a global award.

This is a response to the necessity of preserving the path of the martyred leader during the Arbaeen procession, which has transcended borders and become a global civilization, ICRO said.

The fields of this edition of the Arbaeen International Award include photographs, films, travelogues and memoirs, poetry, Arbaeen songs, and cyberspace activists.

In a year when the shadow of the absence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei (RA), weighs heavily on the body of the Islamic Ummah and world, looking at the glory of Arbaeen, ICRO sees its responsibility of explaining the truths of this spiritual journey doubly high.

Therefore, the 12th edition of the Arbaeen International Award includes a special award for focusing on “The steadfastness of the martyred Imam, the mission of the righteous people” and “The oppression of the martyred children of Minab, and the courage of the brave warriors.”

The deadline for submitting works for this edition of the award is November 1, 2026.

Those interested can submit their works through the official website of the Arbaeen International Award.

This year’s Arbaeen International Award is not just an event to honor the winners; it is rather a conscious response to the world’s need to reread the civilization-building messages of Arbaeen in the light of the enduring guidance of the martyred Imam of the Revolution.

ICRO, as the public diplomacy arm of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is trying to establish a bridge between the sacred teachings of Arbaeen and the necessity of preserving the path outlined by the martyred Leader of the Ummah by organizing this award, relying on the martyred Leader’s spiritual legacy and his strategic teachings, and reproducing the same spirit of resistance in the form of cultural and scientific productions, in order to prove that although the Leader has been martyred, his path is alive and well in the heart of every seeker and every messenger of truth.

The Arbaeen International Award hosts innovative works in the fields of culture, art and media related to the Arbaeen pilgrimage from all over the world every year.

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