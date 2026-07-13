Al‑Abbas Holy Shrine Begins Sewing Hussaini Service Banner for Aba al‑Fadl al‑Abbas Complex Ahead of Arbaeen Pilgrimage

ABNA24 - The staff of the Gifts and Vows Reception Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun sewing the banner of Hussaini service for the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) Complex, which serves the visitors affiliated with the holy shrine.

The sewing of the flag was carried out by the sewing and embroidery department in preparation for its raising in the complex, signaling the start of the Hussaini service and the opening of its doors to receive the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The complex is located on the road connecting the provinces of Najaf Ashraf and Karbala, where visitors heading to the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) pass to perform the Ziyarat rituals. It is considered one of the largest service complexes affiliated with the holy shrine, covering a total area of 60,000 square meters. It provides comprehensive services for visitors, including rest areas, hospitality, medical services, religious guidance, and more.



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