Pakistan Issues Tight Security Measures Ahead of Arbaeen Commemorations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province have announced extensive security measures ahead of the Arbaeen commemorations marking 40 days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (A.S), with officials directing law enforcement agencies to strengthen surveillance, crowd management and intelligence operations across the province.

The Punjab Home Department said the main observances are expected to fall on August 4 or 5, subject to the official moon sighting. Only approved and licensed religious processions will be permitted, and events must adhere to designated routes and schedules.

Under the security plan, authorities have ordered the deployment of CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, metal detectors and comprehensive security screening at procession routes and gathering sites. Multi-layered security arrangements will be implemented for events designated as sensitive, while all processions and religious gatherings will be recorded through video and audio monitoring.

District administrations have been instructed to enhance security at imambargahs, procession routes, marketplaces, crowded public areas and other sensitive locations. Police will conduct inspections of major procession routes, while designated parking areas must be located at least 500 yards from religious venues.

The Home Department also directed authorities to deploy female police officers for the security of women participants, provide training and security clearance for volunteers assisting law enforcement, and increase surveillance of hotels, guesthouses, bus terminals and rented accommodations.

Additional measures include sniper deployment along sensitive procession routes, drone surveillance in border regions, intelligence-based search operations and stricter vehicle inspections at entry and exit points across Punjab. Authorities have also instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted emergency services, including firefighting, bomb disposal units, ambulance services and hospital preparedness.

To reduce the risk of sectarian tensions, officials instructed religious speakers to refrain from making remarks against any sect or religious group. Authorities warned that legal action would be taken against individuals spreading sectarian or extremist content through social media, electronic or print media, and encouraged the public to report objectionable online content through designated government hotlines.

The Home Department also reaffirmed a province-wide ban on the public display of firearms during the commemorations and directed law enforcement agencies to closely monitor individuals listed under security watchlists and members of banned organizations.

Arbaeen is one of the largest annual religious commemorations observed by Shia Muslims worldwide, marking the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (A.S), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.