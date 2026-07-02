Najaf, Karbala to host funeral procession for martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution: Iraqi committee

The funeral procession for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be held Wednesday across the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, with millions of Iraqis expected to attend, the events’ spokesperson said.

Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, the spokesperson for the special media committee organizing the ceremonies, said the pure body of Ayatollah Khamenei will arrive in Najaf on Tuesday afternoon, when an official state ceremony is to be held jointly by senior officials from Iran and Iraq.

General Maan said the public funeral procession will begin at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, proceeding from Kufa to Najaf with the participation of millions of Iraqi mourners.

He added that at 4:00 p.m. local time, the procession will continue through parts of the holy city of Karbala, passing through the shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS).

Maan said foreign delegations will also take part in the ceremonies, and that coordination has been completed with Iraqi Mawkibs [service convoys] to assist mourners throughout the procession route.

On the broader organizational arrangements, Iraq’s Al-Hurra network reported that the Iraqi Arbaeen Committee has assumed responsibility for managing the funeral ceremonies.

The spokesman for the special media committee for the ceremony said initial estimates point to millions of pilgrims participating in the processions across Iraq.

Maan said a comprehensive plan has been drawn up to organize the event, adding that meetings with all relevant parties are ongoing and that all responsible bodies are in a state of full readiness.

He said the committee will hold another press conference on Sunday or Monday to announce the organizational details of the ceremonies.

Maan also stressed the importance of citizens cooperating with security and service agencies to ensure the success of the event and to present a positive image of Iraq.

He said final preparations to complete the last stages of a flexible organizational plan are nearly finished.

The spokesperson said the funeral procession will not be held in Baghdad due to the limited time available to complete the necessary special arrangements for the occasion.