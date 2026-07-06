Muqtada al‑Sadr: “We welcome funeral participants of martyred Imam”

ABNA24 - Muqtada al‑Sadr, the leader of Iraq’s Sadrist Movement, issued a message welcoming those taking part in the funeral ceremonies for the martyred leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In his statement, he emphasized that Iraq has been honored by God through the presence of seven infallible Imams and has long served as a refuge for believers, the righteous, and martyrs.

Addressing the Islamic Ummah, al‑Sadr praised the status of the martyr of guardianship, struggle, and steadfastness, and called on all believers and Arbaeen pilgrims to participate in the funeral and farewell ceremonies.

He added that God has made Iraq a spiritual capital and a destination for those seeking knowledge and intercession, and he prayed for safety and security for everyone.

According to Iraqi authorities, several provinces — including Baghdad, Najaf, Karbala, Babil, Dhi Qar, Basra, Maysan, and Wasit — have declared Wednesday a public holiday due to the funeral.

Officials also announced that the pure body of Ayatollah Khamenei, referred to as the “martyr of the Ummah,” will arrive in Najaf on Tuesday afternoon, where an official funeral will be held jointly by Iranian and Iraqi leaders.

The body will be carried from Kufa to Najaf early Wednesday morning, and later, at 16:00 (Iraq time), funeral ceremonies will take place in parts of Karbala, including the shrines of Imam al‑Husayn (AS) and al‑Abbas (AS).