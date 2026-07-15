Pakistan Launches Online Registration System for Pilgrims Travelling to Iran and Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan has introduced a new online registration system for pilgrims travelling to the holy sites in Iran and Iraq, as part of efforts to improve oversight, transparency, and travel arrangements.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced the launch of a dedicated Ziyarat Group Organizers (ZGO) Portal, under which only government-registered tour operators will be authorized to arrange pilgrimage bookings and travel services.

According to the ministry, 262 Ziyarat Group Organizers (ZGOs) have been registered under the country's 2026 Ziyarat Policy. Pilgrims intending to visit religious sites in Iran and Iraq will be required to make their travel arrangements exclusively through these approved operators.

The ministry said the complete list of registered organizers has been published on its official website, enabling prospective pilgrims to verify and select authorized service providers.

Authorities have advised pilgrims not to book travel through unregistered individuals or companies, warning that the government will not be responsible for financial losses or fraud arising from dealings with unauthorized operators.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said the new system is designed to provide safer, more organized, and transparent pilgrimage services while discouraging illegal travel operators and improving regulatory oversight of religious travel.