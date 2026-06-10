Pilgrimage Transport Association Urges Pakistan to Reopen Land Route for Arbaeen Pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking at a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, the association’s General Secretary, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Advocate, appealed to Pakistan’s military and political leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, to reopen overland travel routes for pilgrims.

Shah said the restrictions have created significant hardships for pilgrims and businesses that depend on cross-border travel. He argued that many Pakistanis belong to middle-income or lower-income households and rely on road travel because it is considerably less expensive than air transport.

“Thousands of livelihoods are linked to this route, and many families have been economically affected by the continued restrictions,” he said. He also stated that preventing pilgrims from visiting religious sites was a matter of serious concern for the community.

According to the association, preparations for Muharram and Arbaeen 2026 are already underway, with large numbers of pilgrims hoping to travel to religious sites in Iran and Iraq. The group noted that demonstrations have been held in parts of Sindh in recent days, while gatherings supporting the reopening of the route have also taken place in Punjab Province. The association expressed solidarity with those campaigns.

Association leaders further urged the governments of Iran and Iraq to review recent increases in visa fees and ease what they described as unnecessary restrictions on pilgrims. They also condemned illegal activities, including human smuggling, and said that anyone involved in unlawful practices should be dealt with under the law.

The association noted that Pakistan has introduced a regulated system under which licensed Zaireen Group Organizers (ZGOs) manage pilgrim travel, arguing that the framework has strengthened oversight and reduced the possibility of unauthorized travel arrangements.