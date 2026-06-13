Iraq's National Security Service Thwarts Plot to Assassinate Its Chief, Senior Officers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq's National Security Service has announced that it has thwarted a plot to assassinate the agency's chief and several senior officers, detaining suspects it said are linked to a group associated with the outlawed Baath Party.

In a statement published on Friday, the agency said the operation was carried out under the direct supervision of National Security Service chief Abdul Karim al-Basri following an intelligence effort involving surveillance, monitoring and infiltration.

According to the statement, the suspects were linked to the so-called Iraqi National Gathering for Liberation and Change, which it described as a front organization for the banned Baath Party of former dictator Saddam Hussein.

Investigations and interrogations showed that members of the cell had moved beyond incitement and threats to assigning tasks, identifying targets and preparing weapons for assaults.

Among the targets were al-Basri, the agency's spokesman, Baghdad's security director and several other officers, the statement read.

The agency said its units managed to uncover the plot, identified the suspects and seized evidence tied to the case before the plan could be carried out.

It stressed that further details, including confessions by the suspects and details of the planning, would be released later.

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