Photos: Memorial Ceremony Held for Ayatollah Fayyad, Attended by Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A memorial gathering and Quran recitation ceremony was held in honor of the late Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Ishaq Fayyad, bringing together senior clerics, religious scholars, seminary students, and members of the public to pay tribute to one of the Shia world's most prominent religious authorities. The event was attended by Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi, a delegation representing the shrine of Ali ibn Abi Talib, as well as numerous scholars, seminarians, and worshippers.