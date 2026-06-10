Bahrain Bans Mourning for Islamic Revolution’s Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahrain banned mourning for Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, during this year’s Ashura ceremony.

According to the Bahrain Studies Center citing Al-Monitor, the Al Khalifa regime announced that mourning for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during this year’s Ashura ceremony is prohibited.

Earlier, a senior official in Bahrain’s Jafari Awqaf Department said the country’s ministry of interior has sent messages containing strict and restrictive conditions for holding mourning ceremonies for the month of Muharram, especially Ashura this year, conditions that, in the eyes of critics, indicate an intensification of restrictive policies against religious freedoms in Bahrain.

Based on the issued instructions, security agencies have emphasized a firm response to any violations and have imposed extensive restrictions on preachers, officials of Husseiniyyas (Shia religious centers), and organizers of the ceremonies.

These restrictions include a ban on raising political or legal issues and limiting the content of speeches to the framework set by the Manama regime.

Bahraini authorities have also banned the use of certain slogans and placards that the government considers “unconventional,” a general term that can be used to prevent any expression of solidarity with regional issues or criticism of the government’s domestic policies.

The ministry of interior has also issued a directive recently, banning travel by its citizens to Iran and Iraq.

The move, justified by the security situation in the region, has been widely criticized, with some observers viewing it as part of a growing crackdown on Bahrain’s Shia community, especially since these two countries are among the most important pilgrimage destinations for Shias.

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