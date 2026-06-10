Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait Under Fire of Missiles Following Iranian Retaliatory Attacks

ABNA24 - Following the criminal US aggression and the flagrant violation of the ceasefire, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted the bases of the US terrorist army in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait with drone and missile attacks early on Wednesday.

Arab sources have reported that several heavy explosions were heard in Bahrain following the Iranian missile attack.

So far, local sources have reported that 16 explosions were heard in the Persian Gulf Arab country.

US bases in Kuwait have also been targeted and warning sirens have sounded. Unofficial sources say that the base of the American terrorist forces in the Al-Jahra region in Kuwait has been targeted. The country's army general staff has also reported that defense systems were trying to counter Iranian missiles and drones.

In Jordan, the American base Al-Azraq in the east of the country was also targeted by Iranian attacks, and warning sirens sounded and defense systems deployed at the base were fired to counter Iranian missiles.



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