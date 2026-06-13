Al Khalifa regime bares its sword to crush Shia Muharram rituals

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahrain's interior minister has once again summoned heads of Hussainiyas, religious congregations, and mourning ceremony organizers ahead of the holy month of Muharram to issue a fresh set of directives and warnings—a familiar annual routine that this year takes on a markedly different character given the conditions facing Shia citizens.

Citing Bahrain's "Mira'at al-Bahrain," Interior Minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the architect of Bahrain's security project, used the meeting to launch a direct attack on the principle of Wilayat al-Faqih, declaring that no leniency would be shown toward what he called the "politicization of Ashura."

The development marks a return to square one, yet the regime in Manama has now pushed its sectarian crackdown beyond all previous limits. It openly seeks to swallow the Shia community whole, pursuing nothing short of eradicating it from the land—along with the religious values and Husseini Islamic principles it carries.

What is unfolding today cannot be reduced to routine organizational measures or standard security protocols carried out before Ashura commemorations, however much the regime, and Rashid bin Abdullah in particular, attempts to present it as such. The reality runs far deeper. This is a blatant attempt to reshape Husseini mourning rituals according to an official security vision, not in line with its religious, popular, and historical spirit—one that has been deeply rooted in Bahrain for centuries.

The regime does not merely seek to control the streets; it demands total control over the rituals themselves: what is said, what is raised, who speaks, and within what framework the Shia are permitted to express their identity, creed, grief, and connection to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them). This is the essence of the real battle currently being waged against Ashura commemorations.

Hence the direct assault on Wilayat al-Faqih and the warnings tied to flags, slogans, chest-beating processions, religious discourse, and elegies. The regime is laying the groundwork for an exceptional season of mourning—under surveillance, tightened restrictions, and threats. Instead of approaching Ashura as a major religious occasion with its own distinct features in Bahraini society, it treats it as an open security file demanding permanent monitoring and political mobilization.

More dangerously, this escalatory language has never been detached from the broader context Bahrain has lived through in recent months: citizenship revocations, mass summons, media incitement campaigns, persecution of religious scholars, and ready-made charges for anyone who remains committed to their doctrinal and political identity. The threat to attack Ashura mourning is therefore not an isolated detail but a new link in an integrated project aimed at bringing Bahrain's Shia to their knees and breaking their collective will.

The regime knows full well that Ashura is not merely a passing season of mourning; it is an immense emotional and popular space where people rediscover their identity, history, and collective sense of belonging to the Husseini line that rises up against oppression. Precisely for this reason, it persistently seeks to empty this occasion of its true content and transform it into routine, soulless, and message-stripped customs.

Bahrain's experience over past decades has proven that the harsher the repression, the stronger the people's adherence to their rituals becomes—because they see these rituals as part of their dignity and identity, not merely a seasonal occasion to be negotiated over or engineered through a security decree.

It therefore appears that this year's Muharram in Bahrain will be no ordinary chapter. Eyes are fixed on the scale of harassment and restrictions the Al Khalifa regime will attempt to impose, and on the security apparatus's handling of gatherings, processions, religious discourse, and doctrinal symbols. The regime wants a fully controlled Ashura, while Bahrainis remain committed to their natural right to perform their rituals as they have always understood them: with freedom, dignity, without political or security subjugation—and above all, without humiliation.

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