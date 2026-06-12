IRGC: Iran stronger than ever, fingers on trigger for decisive and regret-inducing response

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says that the Islamic Republic of Iran now stands in a more powerful, more prepared, and more deterrent position than ever before, maintaining complete intelligence dominance over enemy movements.

It pointed out that remaining with fingers on the trigger, the IRGC is fully ready to deliver a decisive, immediate, painful, and regret-inducing response to any threat, aggression, or miscalculation by the enemy.

The IRGC made the remarks in a powerful statement on Thursday on the anniversary of Operation True Promise 3 and the Second Imposed War, which the US and Israel launched on February 28.

Marking June 13 (23 Khordad), the IRGC emphasized that Iran, drawing on the valuable lessons of the Sacred Defense of the 1980s and the historic battles of the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars, maintains full intelligence dominance over enemy movements.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, drawing on the valuable experiences of the Sacred Defense and the historic battles of the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars, stands in a stronger, more prepared, and more deterrent position than ever before… With full awareness of the enemy front’s movements, we remain with fingers on the trigger, ready to deliver a decisive, immediate, painful, and regret-inducing response to any threat, aggression, encroachment, or potential miscalculation by the enemy,” the IRGC statement reads.

The statement comes amid Iran’s recent successful retaliatory operations against US aggression. In the past 24 hours, the IRGC and the Iranian military carried out coordinated strikes on 18 US military targets across the region, including airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain. The Iranian Army also targeted the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with explosive-laden drones, striking communication antennas and radar systems.

Separately, the IRGC launched 12 ballistic missiles at the US-operated al-Azraq air base in Jordan, hitting facilities housing F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets as well as key command centers, inflicting significant damage in direct response to US missile attacks on Iranian territory that violated the ceasefire.

Iranian forces have also closed the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels due to regional insecurity caused by US aggression, with the IRGC Aerospace Force commander warning that any attempt to threaten the strategic waterway would turn the region into “hell” for the aggressors.

The IRGC statement described the American-Zionist enemy’s calculations during the imposed wars as gravely mistaken. It highlighted the Supreme Leader’s wise and swift measures to ensure command continuity, followed by the crushing success of Operation True Promise 3, which exposed the vulnerability of the Zionist regime and its US backers and shifted the regional balance of power decisively in Iran’s favor.

The statement paid tribute to the martyrs, including senior commanders who gave their lives, noting that their sacrifice has further strengthened the Iranian nation’s resolve and unity.

Among the key achievements of these operations, the IRGC listed the enemy’s complete failure to achieve its objectives, a major shift in the balance of deterrence in favor of Iran, the elevation of the Islamic Republic’s regional and international standing, and the emergence of a strong wave of national pride, dignity, and unity.

In the face of repeated US-Israeli provocations and direct aggression, including recent violations of the ceasefire and attacks on Iranian territory, the IRGC’s message underscores Iran’s unshakable determination and vastly enhanced military capabilities.

Recent successful retaliatory strikes have once again demonstrated that any new miscalculation by the enemies of Iran will meet a swift, powerful, and painful response.

Iran continues to pursue peace through strength and genuine deterrence while exposing the warmongering policies of the US and its allies that bring only instability to the region.

The Islamic Republic remains committed to defending its sovereignty, supporting the Resistance Axis, and charting a path of dignity, independence, and progress for the Iranian nation and oppressed peoples worldwide.