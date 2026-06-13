Iranian commander highlights public support, emphasizes victory against aggressors

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has said that the steadfast presence of the Iranian people serves as a strong support for the country’s Armed Forces, adding that the world will soon witness Iran’s victory and the triumph of resistance over aggressor and terrorist enemies.

In a message on Friday, the commander stated that Iranian military personnel stationed across the country’s land, sea and air borders are demonstrating national strength and active deterrence through a spirit of self-reliance and the use of advanced domestically produced equipment.

He also paid tribute to the martyred Major General Gholamali Rashid, former commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, describing him as a dedicated commander whose efforts and strategic planning contributed significantly to strengthening Iran’s defensive capabilities.

According to Abdollahi, the security and stability enjoyed by the country today are the result of the sacrifices and tireless work of commanders such as Rashid.

Rashid and his son, Amin Abbas, were martyred in an Israeli attack on June 13, 2026.

The commander further said that the Iranian nation, inspired by the legacy of its martyred military figures and under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, remains firmly supportive of the Armed Forces in the face of enemy threats.

The commander also expressed confidence that Iran and the resistance front would ultimately prevail.

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