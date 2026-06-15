Iran’s Armed Forces have ‘finger on trigger,’ top commander says

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian commander says the Armed Forces are more powerful than ever and have their “finger on trigger, ready to strike the enemy's heart,” warning that any enemy misstep will be met with a decisive and unforgettable response.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a message on Sunday that Iran’s combat, defense, missile, naval, drone, and air defense capabilities have been significantly enhanced under the orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

“The sacred goal of liberating al-Quds and avenging the blood of the martyred Imam will never be forgotten,” General Abdollahi said in his message. “We are waiting for the smallest mistake by the aggressive enemy to teach them an unforgettable and final lesson.”

The commander made the warning hours after the Israeli regime bombed the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, in violation of a ceasefire that Iran insists is central to any potential agreement between Tehran and Washington to end the war.

He praised the resilience of the Iranian people, saying their resistance has created a new chapter in international developments and solidified the Islamic Republic's position as an “effective global power.”

He noted that martyred commanders, as true disciples of the late Imam Khomeini and the martyred Imam Khamenei, have always viewed hostility toward arrogance and Zionism as inseparable from the essence of the Islamic Revolution.

Reflecting on the events of the past year, including the 12-day war and the recent US-Israeli aggression, he acknowledged heavy losses and the painful martyrdom of the late Leader, commanders, and innocent civilians.

However, he described these events as a “great opportunity to settle the scores” with criminal aggressors, adding that the Armed Forces, backed by the people and divine grace, gave the enemy what it deserved.

“We are waiting for the smallest mistake by the aggressive enemy to teach them an unforgettable and final lesson,” the general warned.

................

End/ 257