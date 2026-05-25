Iran to Deploy New 'Sophisticated' Defense Systems: Commander of Khatam al-Anbia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi has said that the country will deploy new sophisticated defense systems in case of US and Israeli’s new aggression against the country.

Iran's air defense system performed much better in the recent imposed war than in the past, he emphasized.

The enemy has repeatedly claimed that it has destroyed the country’s military division in the naval, air, and missile fields; but the powerful Armed Forces of the country have always shown on the battlefield that all Iran’s capabilities have remained.

“We will fight the enemies with utmost power to the end and impose defeat on them,” General Abdollahi underlined.

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