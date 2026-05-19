Iran’s Top Operational Commander Says Armed Forces ‘More Prepared Than Ever’ After 40‑Day War

ABNA24 - The commander of Iran's highest operational command unit has said that any new act of aggression by the United States or its allies will be met with overwhelming force, as the Islamic Republic stands stronger and more determined than ever to defend its sovereignty.

In a statement on Monday night, Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, said that the Islamic Republic and its battle-hardened armed forces are now more prepared and formidable than at any time in history, with fingers firmly on the triggers, ready to protect the proud nation.

“We announce to America and its allies: Do not commit another strategic mistake or miscalculation,” the commander said.

“They must know that any renewed aggression or invasion by the enemies of our land and our proud nation will be met with a swift, decisive, powerful, and extensive response.”

He reminded the world that the American-Zionist enemies have repeatedly tested the courage of the brave Iranian nation and the might of its powerful armed forces, and have always been taught a harsh lesson.

“With divine resolve and determination, we have proven that we will demonstrate our authority and capability to the enemies on the battlefield,” the commander stressed.

He warned that if the enemies dare to make another mistake, Iran will confront it with far greater power and capability than during the 40-day imposed war.

“We will defend the rights of the Iranian nation with all our strength and cut off the hand of any aggressor,” the commander concluded.

Iranian military leaders have said that while Iran seeks no war and desires peace and stability in the region, it will never hesitate to deliver a crushing, proportionate response to any provocation or act of aggression against its people and its sacred soil.

They have consistently emphasized that the country’s growing strength serves solely as a deterrent against foreign threats and interference.

In response to the US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic on February 28, the Iranian Armed Forces launched daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

Furthermore, Iran retaliated against the strikes by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in a significant increase in oil prices and their by-products.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect. Negotiations ensued in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad but stopped short of an agreement amid Washington’s maximalist demands and insistence on unreasonable positions.



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