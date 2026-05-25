Iran's Senior Commander Vows 'Harsh and Hellish Response' to Any Renewed Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian commander says the armed forces will give a harsh and hellish response to any renewed aggression, emphasizing that they will not allow painful historical experiences to be repeated.

In a message on the occasion of a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate the martyrs of the US-Israeli imposed war, Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the country's armed forces would impose the authority and pride of the Islamic Republic on the enemy.

Stating that the Iranian nation and its military, under the banner of Islam and revolutionary ideals, resisted and stood firmly against the American-Zionist enemies, he said the Islamic Republic has achieved an amazing milestone with the victory over the aggressors and has prepared the groundwork for a new geometry of global power centered on Iran.

The senior commander, in his message, stressed the need for vigilance and intelligence in the midst of the third sacred defense against the enemy, adding that the Iranian nation would overcome challenges relying on divine power and indigenous capabilities in various fields under the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

Honoring the memory of the martyrs, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and several senior military commanders, General Abdollahi noted that their sacrifices inspired the Iranians' steadfastness and perseverance in the pursuit of their legitimate rights and national interests, calling on everyone to continue the glorious path of the martyrs.

Elsewhere, he expressed hope that Iran would secure the Persian Gulf region by eliminating the enemy’s abuse of this waterway, in order to bring peace and progress to all regional countries.

Strategies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for “managing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz” will guarantee the future of the region, where extra-regional powers have no place, he emphasized.

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