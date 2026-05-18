Imam Khamenei Sends Greetings to Family of Martyred Armed Forces Chief Mousavi

ABNA24 - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has sent greetings to the family of Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, who was assassinated in a US-Israeli strike.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, the commander of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, conveyed the Leader’s greetings on Sunday.

He hailed Mousavi’s outstanding moral, managerial, and commanding features, including his tireless spirit, strategic vision, organizational discipline, commitment to duties, and concern for the dignity of the Armed Forces personnel.

“With his disciplined and popular personality, Martyr Mousavi was educated in the Islamic school of thought under the teachings of the Imams of the [Islamic] Revolution. He was the source of lasting and pioneering services in various responsibilities, and his name will remain in the memory of those who serve this country with respect and dignity,” he added.

Abdollahi also emphasized the determination and will of the Iranian Armed forces, including commanders and fighters defending the homeland, to continue the path of Martyr Mousavi and others who were martyred while protecting the authority of the Islamic Republic.

“Honoring the families of those who served the homeland and sacrificed for it, especially the brave commanders and fighters of the Armed Forces, is a tribute to the spiritual capital of the country.”

Mousavi was martyred on the first day of the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, which began on February 28 and stopped on April 8 under a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire.



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