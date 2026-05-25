IRGC Navy: 33 Commercial Vessels Allowed to Transit Strait of Hormuz in Past 24 Hours

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says 33 more commercial vessels were allowed to sail through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, in coordination with Iran's naval forces.

According to a statement from the IRGC Navy on Sunday, the ships that were permitted to cross the strategic water, under full security from Iran since Saturday morning, included oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels.

Citing the recent insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz created by the US military aggression, the statement emphasized that the intelligent control of the strait is being vigorously carried out by the IRGC Navy for safe passage and transit of global trade.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a major maritime chokepoint for world energy trade, was blocked after the US and the Israeli regime jointly launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28.

Tehran has repeatedly said that insecurity in the waterway, linking the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, was the result of aggressive actions by the United States and the Israeli regime, emphasizing that Iran and Oman, as coastal states, are responsible for adopting mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships.

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