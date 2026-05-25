Mohsen Rezaei: US in 'Complete Deadlock' After Unprovoked War of Aggression on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohsen Rezaei, a veteran Iranian politician and a former military commander, says the recent regional developments, in the wake of an unprovoked war of aggression on Iran have put the United States in a complete deadlock.

At a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of the US-Israeli imposed wars in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Sunday, Rezaei noted that the American military forces, which seemingly arrived in the region with the illusion of ​​a short-term war, are now facing the reality of a long-term conflict.

Referring to the liberation of Khorramshahr and the defeat of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, he said this year's anniversary coincided with two more sacred defenses the Iranian nation had undertaken against American and Zionist enemies over the past 12 months.

He appreciated the Iranian nation and military for their firmness, both in the streets and on the battlefield, against the aggressive American and Zionist regimes, attributing it to a change in thinking, ideas, faith, and motivation, resulting in their victory over the enemies.

Rezaei cited the long-standing US animosity towards Iran following the victory of the Islamic Revolution. During the First Imposed War in the 1980s, the US had backed Saddam by secretly sending weapons and assuring him that Washington would prevent any decision in the UN Security Council against Iraq's attack on Iran, he said.

He explained further that the US and several other Western countries then refrained from sending ammunition and missiles to Iran, in order to weaken its combat capability, whereas; more than $80 billion was provided to Saddam by Arab countries to compensate his losses.

Rezaei compared Saddam's tearing up the 1975 Iran-Algeria agreement to Trump's action of nixing the 2015 nuclear deal, the JCPOA, saying one should not ignore the role of people like Trump and others who, with a common mindset and confrontational posture, sought to stand up to the Iranian nation.

Stating that the US is in a complete deadlock after launching an illegal war, the senior Iranian politician called America a pirate that attacked Iran, but was caught in the Strait of Hormuz while fleeing. "Crossing the strait and escaping from it is not easily possible," he mocked Trump for placing a naval blockade and seizing Iranian ships.

The Secretary of the Supreme Council for Economic Coordination warned the US against entering a wider war, saying it will draw a dark corridor for the Americans that starts from the Strait of Hormuz, and extends to the Persian Gulf, the Sea of ​​Oman, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Indian Ocean.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei said it is in the hands of Iran, because it prevented military operations and insecurity in the Persian Gulf. The IRGC Navy, by exercising its authority, while identifying and registering ships, ensures the safe passage of commercial ships from various countries, he added.

.....................

End/ 257