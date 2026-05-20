Iran‌ Sets Conditions for Any Agreement with US

ABNA24 - Qaribabadi laid out Iran's conditions for an accord with the United States to end the war as he briefed members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Monday, according to Committee's Spokesman Ebrahim Rezae.Rezaei said the deputy foreign minister updated lawmakers on the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the US and the proposals exchanged between the two sides through Pakistan.“Qaribabadi emphasizes that in any possible agreement, [it must be stipulated that] the war must end on all fronts, including Lebanon, US forces must withdraw from the region surrounding Iran, the naval blockade must be lifted, sanctions must be cancelled, and Iranian assets must be released,” the spokesperson said.He quoted Qaribabadi as noting that Tehran has sent its latest proposal to the American side, and is yet to receive an official response.

The deputy foreign minister also stressed that it was the US that requested a ceasefire and negotiations, and that Tehran never sought negotiations with Washington during this war.“It was also emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the definitive winner of the 40-day war, and that the United States and the Zionist regime were defeated,” Rezaei added.According to Rezaei’s remarks, the commission’s members presented their suggestions during the session and stressed that Iran’s negotiating team should not back down from the Iranian nation’s legitimate demands and should negotiate “from a victorious position”.They warned of the US history of breaking promises, including its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling for the continuation of Iran's management of the Strait of Hormuz and the official recognition of this role.

The United States and Israel unleashed a war on Iran in late February.Iran’s Armed Forces responded with 100 waves of retaliatory operations under Operation True Promise 4, firing hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, against American military bases across West Asia and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.Forty days into the war, a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire went into effect but Washington-Tehran negotiations in Islamabad failed to reach an accord due to excessive demands and shifting goalposts by the American delegation.Despite the ceasefire, Washington keeps highlighting a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Tehran considers it illegal under international law and a clear violation of the truce.Iran has ruled out returning to talks as long as the US refused to meet its conditions, including removal of the blockade. Later, the truce was unilaterally extended by Washington without a set deadline.



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