Pakistan Shia Scholar Says 'Era of Unchallenged US Influence in Region Is Nearing Its End'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Shabbir Hasan Maithami, speaking at the "Martyrs of the Path of Islam" conference, has stressed the decline of US regional influence, describing strategic cooperation between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan as the foundation for a new order and enduring unity within the Islamic Ummah.

Hojatoleslam Shabbir Hasan Maithami, Secretary-General of the Shia Scholars' Council of Pakistan, was addressing the "Martyrs of the Path of Islam" conference organized by the Council in the city of Jhang. Analyzing the new global equations, he stated: "The era of unchallenged American influence and sway in the region is nearing its end, while the powers of the Islamic world, relying on self-belief and convergence, are advancing on the path of growth and the consolidation of their authority."

The Secretary-General of Pakistan's Shia Scholars' Council added that deepening trilateral cooperation between Iran, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia could lay the groundwork for a new political configuration in the region, one that would ultimately herald lasting unity and strategic solidarity among all Islamic countries.

He went on to commend Pakistan's positive and constructive role in the recent diplomatic rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as other Islamic nations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Secretary-General of the Shia Scholars' Council underscored the importance of economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing it as an effective means of strengthening Pakistan's economy.

Pointing to the successful experience of Islamic Iran in the arena of resistance, he asserted: "The Islamic Republic of Iran, even under the most difficult conditions and the most intense pressures, has proven its success and independence by relying on the culture of resistance and national unity."

Hojatoleslam Maithami concluded by criticizing the performance of mainstream global media, stating: "Regrettably, global media outlets, with the aim of preserving the hegemony of arrogant powers, present a distorted picture of realities and censor Iran's remarkable achievements as well as America's deep-seated challenges. This is while, in light of recent developments, Pakistan's diplomatic and political standing on the international stage has been elevated, and world public opinion is more prepared than ever to hear the truth."

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