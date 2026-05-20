Pakistan and Iran Urged to Strengthen Cooperation Amid Shifting Regional Dynamics at Lahore Event

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A ceremony highlighting the Islamic, historical, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran was held at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex in Lahore, where speakers emphasized the need for stronger bilateral cooperation to safeguard regional interests amid shifting global dynamics.

The event was attended by Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahedfar as chief guest, while Director General of Khana-e-Farhang Lahore, Dr. Asghar Masoodi, participated as guest of honor. Senior journalist Salman Ghani and academic Dr.

Muhammad Saleem Rao also addressed the gathering, hosted by Aiwan-e-Iqbal Administrator Anjum Waheed.

An exhibition featuring Iranian culture and historical landmarks was also organized during the event and received strong appreciation from attendees, including teachers, students, intellectuals, and members of the public.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mehran Movahedfar highlighted the importance of the Persian language and the poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, describing Iqbal’s Persian works as a powerful intellectual and cultural bridge between Pakistan and Iran. He said Iqbal’s philosophy continues to inspire younger generations with awareness, courage, and intellectual guidance.

The Iranian diplomat also pointed to the influence of Persian architecture on Lahore’s historic buildings and stressed the shared civilizational heritage of both countries. Referring to regional tensions and the possibility of conflict involving Iran and the United States, he stated that the Iranian nation “is not afraid of any superpower” and remains prepared for both negotiations and confrontation.

Dr. Asghar Masoodi said the continuity of the Persian language is closely linked to the intellectual legacy of Allama Iqbal. He noted that Iqbal encouraged Muslims to resist colonialism and pursue intellectual awakening, while promoting the concept of unity within the Muslim world. He added that the relationship between Pakistan and Iran is rooted in Islam and a shared cultural heritage that continues to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Senior journalist Salman Ghani discussed regional and global political developments, saying that geopolitics in the region is rapidly changing. He stressed that countries such as Pakistan and Iran must enhance mutual cooperation to protect their national interests. Ghani also argued that global power is now determined not only through military strength but also through economic and diplomatic influence, urging Pakistan to focus on economic stability.

Commenting on recent regional conflicts, he said Indian aggression had united Pakistanis as one nation, while American attacks had similarly united Iranians. “Iran is courageously resisting, and I do not hesitate to say that Iran has already won the war,” he stated.

Dr. Muhammad Saleem Rao said that Allama Iqbal and Iranian poets had played a major role in preserving a shared intellectual and cultural heritage. He emphasized that Pakistan-Iran relations are built on strong foundations of religion, culture, and history, while literature from both sides has promoted awareness, unity of thought, and intellectual awakening across the region. He also called for expanding literary and cultural cooperation between the two countries.