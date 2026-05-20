Deputy FM: ‘Either we win or become martyrs’, Iran will never surrender

ABNA24 - Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs has rejected any notion of surrender, saying the Islamic Republic is united and decisively ready to confront any military aggression.

Kazem Gharibabadi was responding to recent statements from US President Donald Trump about a “temporary” halt to attacks on Iran to give diplomacy a chance.

“The United States says it has ‘temporarily’ stopped the attacks on Iran to give negotiations a chance, but at the same time speaks of readiness for a massive offensive at any moment. This means calling ‘threat’ a ‘peace opportunity',” he said.

“Iran stands united and decisively ready to confront any military aggression. For us, surrender has no meaning; either we win, or we become martyrs.”

The Iranian diplomat invoked the words of Martyr Rajab Beigi: “We are a great nation, record our name in history; among all colors we have chosen red, and among all deaths we have chosen martyrdom.”

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched their illegal, unprovoked war of aggression against Iran. They assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials.

The United States and Israel struck civilian sites across Iran, including nuclear facilities, schools, and hospitals.

Iran responded with at least 100 waves of decisive retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4.

A Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, but a US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains.

Tehran has vowed not to reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the blockade is lifted and the war permanently ends.

Peace talks have stalled after Washington rejected Iran’s counterproposal, which demands war compensation, the lifting of all sanctions, and respect for Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait.

Iranian officials maintain that any negotiation must be based on mutual respect, rather than threats or diktats.



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