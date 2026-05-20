Iranian Advisor Says Era of U.S. Gunboat Diplomacy Is Over

ABNA24 - A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has stated that the iron fist of Iran’s armed forces and the resolute Iranian nation will compel the United States to retreat and surrender.

Former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei mocked Washington's inconsistent and cowardly approach in a Monday night post on X.

Rezaei wrote that US President Donald Trump “sets a deadline for a military strike and then cancels it himself, to force the Iranian nation and officials to surrender!”

“The iron fist of the powerful armed forces and the great Iranian nation will force them to retreat and surrender,” he added.

Rezaei’s remarks came after Trump announced on Monday the postponement of a planned large-scale military assault on the Islamic Republic, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Trump cited personal appeals from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, who urged restraint to allow negotiations to proceed. He nevertheless kept American forces on high alert for a possible “full, large-scale assault” if no “acceptable deal” is reached, a deal he claimed must include “NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN.”

As General Rezaei emphasized, the era of US gunboat diplomacy is over. The Islamic Republic stands firm, proving once again that resistance defeats arrogance.



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