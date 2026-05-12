'Nuclear Industry Will Continue With Full Strength,' AEOI Chief Affirms

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has reiterated that the country’s uranium enrichment is “non-negotiable” and all necessary measures have been implemented to safeguard all nuclear facilities and assets.

Following a committee meeting with AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami, Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, quoted the AEOI chief as saying that Iran’s nuclear industry will continue its peaceful activities with full strength and that all achievements will be safeguarded.

“Iran’s nuclear activities have always been, and will remain, entirely peaceful,” the MP quoted Eslami.

During the session, committee members underscored the necessity of protecting nuclear sites and assets. The lawmakers also reiterated that Iran’s membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) has been “fruitless.” They further stressed the importance of standing firm against external pressure and preserving nuclear achievements.

The Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee also noted during the meeting that the nuclear industry, with various scientific and research applications, is a homegrown industry essential for both the current and future generations. He reaffirmed that Parliament will utilize its full authority to support the nuclear sector.

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