Al Mayadeen: Emergence of Saudi-Backed Salafi Commanders in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia, forming a coalition of Arab countries, launched its aerial aggression against the Yemeni people under the pretext of supporting Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, the resigned president of the country.

In its recent report, Al Mayadeen wrote that Saudi Arabia has made extensive efforts in recent years to strengthen Salafi commanders within the military structure of the government based in Aden—commanders who now hold senior security and military responsibilities in a significant part of the areas under the control of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen.

According to the report, many of these Salafi figures previously had purely religious and preaching activities and kept themselves away from politics. One of them is 43-year-old "Gawd," who traveled between mosques in Lahij province, calling people to follow a Salafi interpretation of Islam—a Salafi sheikh who, after studying in Saudi Arabia, founded the famous "Dar al-Hadith" center in the Dammaj area of Saada.

Gawd stated in an interview with this media outlet that Salafi forces have been continuously fighting against Ansarallah since 2015.

Another section of the report states that 2023 was an important turning point for the Salafis, as the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, with direct Saudi support, formed the so-called "Dir' al-Watan" (Homeland Shield) forces, an organization whose command was largely placed in the hands of Salafi figures. Despite having no formal military education, Gawd was appointed as one of the commanders of these forces due to his field experience.

The report also points to the role of Salafi forces in developments in southern Yemen, writing that the Homeland Shield forces have recently pushed back the influence of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council in the provinces of Hadramaut, Shabwa, and Abyan. According to analysts, these movements are part of the growing rivalry between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi over influence over their proxies in Yemen's southern regions.

The report further states that Salafi influence in the military structure of the Aden-based government is increasing. In April 2026, Presidential Leadership Council head Rashad al-Alimi appointed Salafi Brigadier General Hamdi Shukri as commander of the Fourth Military Region—a strategic region encompassing Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Abyan, and parts of Al-Dhale'a. Thus, forces close to the Salafi current now hold command positions in many areas under the control of the Saudi-backed government.

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