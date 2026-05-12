Emphasis on Peace, Cultural Convergence, and Joint Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Antonio Sánchez, the Spanish ambassador, during a meeting with Hamed Shakernejad, the Ambassador of the Qur'an of the Islamic Republic of Iran, referring to Iran's historical and cultural background, stated, "Iran is a country with great civilization and antiquity that was subjected to shameless aggression. Over the centuries, Iranians have created captivating arts that reflect their great and peace-loving spirit."

He added, "We have proven that in difficult times, we stand by our friends more than ever, and we are ready to take effective actions to establish peace. Oppression and violence have always been condemned, and this is a common teaching of all divine religions."

During the meeting, Shakernejad, the Ambassador of the Qur'an of the Islamic Republic of Iran, referring to global developments, said, "Great scholars of political science and history believe we are at a historical turning point, and we share this belief, with the difference that we believe the new era belongs to civilized and righteous nations."

He emphasized, "Undoubtedly, cultural coalitions among these nations will shape the future of political, economic, and other relations. The support of the Spanish nation and government for the oppressed yet powerful Iranian nation is a sign of authenticity and honor."

The Ambassador of the Qur'an of the Islamic Republic of Iran also added, "Avoiding warmongering and nurturing a spirit of altruism is, in truth, holding fast to the divine rope, as emphasized by the Noble Qur'an."

In this meeting, Alireza Tavallahee, the managing director of the Qur'anic Diplomacy Foundation, also elaborated on the Foundation's capacities and international activities, which was met with the Spanish ambassador's willingness to develop joint cooperation.

A notable highlight of this meeting was the Spanish ambassador's desire to learn more about the Holy Qur'an. After explaining the humanitarian verses and the Qur'an's call to spread love in society and avoid conflicts, Shakernejad elaborated that the dialogue of civilizations is in fact the discourse of the Holy Qur'an, which dates back 14 centuries. At the end, the Spanish ambassador requested that verses be recited at the meeting, and this recitation created a spiritual atmosphere in the session.

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