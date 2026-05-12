UNICEF: One Palestinian Child Killed Every Week in the West Bank

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced on Tuesday that from January 2025 to today, at least one Palestinian child has been killed every week in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. According to the report, the number of children killed during this period has reached 70, and 93 percent of them lost their lives due to Israeli gunfire.

James Elder, a UNICEF spokesperson, said at a press conference in Geneva, "Children are paying a heavy price due to the increase in military operations and attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. From January 2025 to date, on average, one Palestinian child has lost their life every week."

Elder added that during the same period, 850 Palestinian children have also been wounded, and the majority of these cases were due to the use of live ammunition.

In this statement, UNICEF called on Israeli authorities to take immediate and decisive action to prevent the killing or injury of more Palestinian children, and to protect their homes, schools, and water sources in accordance with international law. The organization also called on influential countries to use all necessary tools to ensure respect for international law.