The War Against Iran Has Weakened America's Security Umbrella in the Persian Gulf

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Khaled Al-Jaber writes in a commentary for Al Jazeera that the continuation of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran could transform the security and economic order of the Persian Gulf, forcing regional countries to reconsider their strategies.

Some key points of this report are as follows:

Weakening of America's Security Umbrella

Iranian attacks on bases, ports, and infrastructure of Arab countries have shown that the traditional reliance of Gulf governments on Washington's security guarantees has faced a serious challenge. The region's stability for decades was based on the assumption that the United States is the ultimate guarantor of security. But when the vital infrastructure and ports of six Arab countries were targeted on the first day of the war, it proved that the American presence is not only not a deterrent, but has turned these countries into the "primary targets" of retaliation.

Discrediting Washington's Deterrence Model

The report shows that the deployment of massive American bases did not prevent Iranian missiles and drones from hitting the heart of the region's commercial centers. Al-Jaber believes that when America's allies, despite the presence of the Fifth Fleet, witness the destruction of their infrastructure, they conclude that relying on a patron that is itself the main source of tension is a suicidal risk.

Trump's Gamble with the Future of the Arabs

From the author's perspective, America's inability to contain the crisis and dragging the region into an all-out war has proven that Washington is pursuing its own ideological and political goals more than regional security. This has led the Arabs to understand that Washington has deliberately sacrificed their stability and major economic projects for an endless battle.

The End of the Unipolar Era and the Turn to the East

The author believes that the trust gap with America is pushing the Arabs toward "conditional alignment." The Gulf capitals no longer rely on American carriers; to ensure their survival, they are seeking mediation from powers such as China and maintaining independent channels with Tehran to cut their dependence on this unpredictable patron.

The Dangerous Duality Between Regional Security and Washington's Agendas

Al Jazeera emphasizes that Washington's pressure to choose a side in the war has placed Arab countries in an impossible position. They know that siding with America means the destruction of their own development model. This contradiction has deepened the gap between Arab goals and Trump's war plans more than ever.

Conclusion

The era of blind reliance on Washington has ended. Regional countries have realized that in the power struggle of major powers, they are merely the "playing field." From now on, Arab capitals will focus on strengthening independent defense and multilateral diplomatic alliances rather than trusting America's war promises.

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