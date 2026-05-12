Iran and Oman Discuss the Strait of Hormuz and Safe Passage of Ships

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As part of ongoing bilateral consultations between Iran and Oman at various levels on bilateral relations and regional developments, a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by Abbas Bagherpour, Director General for International Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and consisting of representatives from relevant organizations, met with an Omani delegation in Muscat.

During this meeting, the latest developments regarding the Strait of Hormuz and arrangements for the safe passage of ships were discussed and examined.

Both sides emphasized their sovereign rights and jurisdictions over this strait as part of the territorial waters of Iran and Oman.

The Iranian delegation also met and held talks with Badr al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman.

Additionally, the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, who was present in Oman at the same time, met with the Iranian delegation, during which relevant technical issues were discussed.

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