ABNA Report on the Peaceful Gathering of Iranians Residing in Japan in Front of the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A group of Iranians residing in Japan, along with a number of Japanese citizens and peace activists, held a gathering on May 10, 2026, in front of the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, declaring their opposition to the continuation of war, military attacks, violation of the ceasefire, and the spread of violence, and called for peace, justice, and respect for the rights of nations.

The organizers of this gathering announced that the main reason for holding this rally was the U.S. violation of the ceasefire on May 7, 2026—an action which, according to them, has raised widespread concerns about the escalation of tensions and the continuation of insecurity in the region. Participants emphasized that by being present in front of the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, they intend to convey their protest against the continuation of the war and the breach of the ceasefire to the world public opinion.

During the gathering, Dr. Jafarzadeh, a peace activist, emphasized the importance of peace, dialogue, and solidarity among nations, saying, "We have gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy today because we cannot remain silent in the face of the continuation of war, attacks, and the violation of the ceasefire."

She described the Iranian people as a nation with a civilization thousands of years old that did not choose war, but who defend their dignity, independence, and sovereignty in the face of pressure, sanctions, and attacks.

The speech also referred to the suffering of ordinary people, especially women and children, as a result of war and sanctions, emphasizing that the main victims of crises are innocent people.

Dr. Jafarzadeh added, "We, the people of Iran, are not a warmongering nation. We want life, peace, progress, and mutual respect among nations."

Participants, chanting slogans in support of peace, opposing war, and defending the rights of nations, called for an end to violence and for dialogue to replace military attack.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the organizers expressed gratitude for the presence of Iranian and Japanese participants and announced that this peace-seeking movement will continue. They also announced that the next gathering will be held on May 24 and invited all those interested in peace and justice to attend.

At the end of the gathering, attendees chanted slogans including "No to war," "No to killing," "No to the violation of nations' sovereignty," "Yes to peace," "Yes to humanity," and "Yes to solidarity among nations."

The gathering was held in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, and participants emphasized that their main goal is to defend humanity, dialogue, and a future free from violence.

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