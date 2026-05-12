31st Quranic, Hadith Festival in Tanzania: A Manifestation of Unity, Love for the Quran, and Teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): From Dar es Salaam, Tanzania: The 31st Quranic and Hadith Festival of Al-Mustafa International University was held on Sunday, May 10, 2026, with the widespread participation of people from various walks of life, students, seminary students, directors of religious schools, Islamic centers, cultural and religious figures, and a large number of enthusiasts of the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the capital of Tanzania.

This festival, considered one of the most important cultural and Quranic events in East Africa, was held this year in memory and centered on the "Martyred Leader" and the exalted martyrs of the resistance. Various segments of the program were accompanied by honoring the lofty status of the martyrs, explaining the ideals of the Islamic resistance, and emphasizing the role of the Holy Quran in guiding the Islamic Ummah.

Throughout the ceremony, the struggles, sacrifices, and devotion of the martyrs of the Islamic resistance were repeatedly honored, and participants commemorated their memory with salawat (blessings) and unity-inspiring slogans.

This magnificent ceremony was attended by domestic and international guests. In this spiritual gathering, Dr. Hemmatpanah, the esteemed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Dr. Maarafi, the esteemed Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Sheikh Dr. Al-Hadi, the head of the Tanzanian Peace and Friendship Center; a group of Sunni and Shia scholars and figures; directors of Islamic and cultural centers; professors; students; and Quranic activists were present.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, creating a special spiritual atmosphere. Subsequently, prominent reciters from Tanzania, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Pakistan recited the Holy Quran, which was widely received by the attendees. Among the outstanding segments of this ceremony was the exceptional recitation by the reciter from the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was met with prolonged applause and enthusiastic reception, deeply moving the atmosphere of the gathering.

In the scholarly and intellectual segment of the festival, Dr. Ali Dina delivered a speech on the subject of the teachings of the Holy Quran and exegetical points.

Referring to the status of the Holy Quran in guiding humanity, he explained some moral, social, and educational concepts of the Quran and emphasized the role of the Quran in creating unity, spirituality, Islamic resistance, and societal reform.

Hojat al-Islam Taghavi, the director of the representative office of Al-Mustafa International University in Tanzania, also welcomed the guests and participants at the beginning of the ceremony and presented a report on the process of holding the festival.

He noted that this festival was held with the participation of four countries: Tanzania, Burundi, Malawi, and Zanzibar. In the preliminary stage, over seven hundred students, seminary students, memorizers, reciters, and various Shia and Sunni groups participated.

He added that after various stages of judging and evaluation, twenty-five people succeeded in obtaining top ranks, and about forty people were recognized as commendable and received awards.

Taghavi also emphasized that in recent years, the Holy Quran and Hadith Festival has become one of the most important cultural and unity-building programs in the region, and each year it is held with greater quality, grandeur, and reception than the previous year.

Hojat al-Islam Taghavi expressed gratitude for the presence of Sunni and Shia scholars and figures at this program, considering this presence as a sign of convergence, unity of Muslims in the region, and support for the ideals of the Islamic Ummah.

Another important segment of this ceremony was the awarding of valuable prizes to the winners of the competitions. In this round, the first-place prize was an obligatory Hajj pilgrimage, and seventeen of the distinguished participants were awarded an Umrah pilgrimage. These valuable prizes were provided through the efforts and support of benefactors in Tanzania and were greatly appreciated by the participants. Additionally, other distinguished individuals and Quranic activists were given valuable gifts, which play an important role in encouraging the younger generation toward Quranic activities.

Sheikh Dr. Al-Hadi, the head of the Tanzanian Peace and Friendship Center, in his remarks while praising the Quranic activities of Al-Mustafa International University, stated that holding such gatherings and festivals with the joint participation of Shia and Sunni Muslims plays a very important role in strengthening Islamic unity, peaceful coexistence, and spreading Quranic culture in the region.

He stated that Al-Mustafa International University has carried out valuable activities in recent years in the field of rapprochement between Islamic schools of thought, promoting Quranic culture, and training scientific and religious personnel, which deserve appreciation and support.

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