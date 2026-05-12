Defense Ministry Spokesman: Any New Enemy Aggression Will Be Responded to Immediately

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Brigadier General Reza Talaei Nik told reporters on Tuesday, "The American-Zionist enemy must, whether on the battlefield or in diplomacy, submit to the legitimate and definitive rights of the Iranian nation. Without securing the logical, legitimate, and definitive rights of the Iranian nation, the enemy cannot escape the quagmire in which it is trapped."

The Defense Ministry spokesman added, "Iran has demonstrated its high capacity on the battlefield and in diplomacy, backed by the field presence of the Iranian nation. If the enemy does not submit in diplomacy to the legitimate and definitive demands of the Iranian nation, it should anticipate the repetition of its defeats on the military battlefield."

Brigadier General Talaei Nik continued, "The repeatability of the enemy's defeats on the battlefield can be predicted based on regional realities. Therefore, given the past trend, the Iranian nation will be the ultimate victor of this imposed war, and Iran has decisively demonstrated its capacities and abilities to defend the rights of the Iranian nation in both the diplomatic and battlefield spheres."

He emphasized, "Any new threat, violation, or aggression by the enemy will certainly be responded to immediately and without delay with a decisive, definitive, and regretful reaction for them."

The Defense Ministry spokesman recalled, "The repeated fleeing of American vessels and aircraft carriers from the conflict zone demonstrates the will and capability of the armed forces of the IRGC and the army on the battlefield, as well as their readiness to give a regretful response to any kind of aggression from them."

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