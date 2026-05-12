Iran Sues the United States at the Hague Arbitration Court

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Republic of Iran has filed a lawsuit against the United States at the Hague Arbitration Court, accusing it of military aggression against Iran's nuclear facilities, imposing economic sanctions, and threatening the use of force.

This lawsuit, based on the provisions of the 1981 Algiers Accords and due to the violation of international obligations by the United States during the 12-day war against Iran in February/March 2026, has been registered with the Iran-United States Claims Tribunal.

In its lawsuit, registered under Case No. A-34 at the Claims Tribunal, citing paragraph 1 of the Algiers Accords, while explaining and detailing instances of U.S. breach of obligations during the 12-day imposed war, as well as the imposition of economic sanctions and the threat of the use of force, the Islamic Republic of Iran has requested the Tribunal to find the United States in violation of paragraph 1 of the Accords, to order that government to immediately cease all direct and indirect interference in Iran's internal affairs, to provide assurances against the repetition of such wrongful acts, and to fully compensate Iran for the damages incurred.

It is worth noting that under paragraph 1 of the Algiers Accords, the United States government committed not to intervene, directly or indirectly, politically or militarily, in Iran's internal affairs.

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