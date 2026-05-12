CNN: Trump Considering Resumption of Military Operations Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): CNN reported in an analysis, "Donald Trump, the President of the United States, following what he describes as dissatisfaction with Iran's approach in negotiations related to ending the war, is more seriously considering the possibility of resuming large-scale military operations against Iran."

The CNN news network, citing informed sources from within U.S. government discussions, reported that Trump is increasingly frustrated with the negotiation process with Tehran, and some of his aides believe that he is now more inclined than in recent weeks to return to the military option.

According to the report, the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as what Washington describes as "divergent positions within Iran's leadership," are among the factors that have reduced the U.S. president's patience.

Meanwhile, informed sources have reported differing views within the U.S. government about the next step. According to these sources, some officials, including a number of Pentagon officials, favor a more aggressive approach and conducting military strikes to weaken Iran's position and force Tehran to make concessions in negotiations.

In contrast, another group within the U.S. government emphasizes that more time should be given to the diplomatic path and that military escalation should be avoided in the current situation.

CNN also reported that some U.S. officials have for some time doubted the accurate transmission of Trump's real dissatisfaction through Pakistan, believing that Islamabad sometimes presents an overly optimistic picture of Iran's position to Washington.

According to the report, no major decision about America's next step is expected before Trump's planned trip to China, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

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