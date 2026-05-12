Bahrain Sentences a Shia Citizen to Life Imprisonment

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has sentenced a Shia citizen to life imprisonment on charges of sympathizing with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Previously, following the Bahraini government's actions in detaining dozens of Shia scholars and citizens, protests were held in various areas of Bahrain.

A number of human rights organizations had previously criticized Bahraini officials' actions in exploiting the revocation of nationality against political opponents.

Following the oppressive war against Iran, Bahraini officials have stripped some of their Shia citizens—especially scholars—of their nationality and expelled them from the country on the pretext of supporting Iran.

Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, began oppressing its Shia citizens on the pretext of supporting Iran after the U.S.-Zionist regime imposed war against Iran.

Bahraini activists say that security forces, entering the homes of Shia scholars in several areas, have arrested them without clear judicial orders and confiscated some personal belongings.

Previously, the Yemeni Scholars Association reacted to the arbitrary arrest of Shia scholars in Bahrain by Al Khalifa, stating that the arbitrary arrests suffered by Bahraini scholars and citizens at the hands of the tyrannical ruler necessitate solidarity and brotherly action by the scholars and free people of the Islamic Ummah.

The Bahraini Ministry of Interior recently revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals and their families, claiming that they had expressed sympathy with Iran and praised Iran's actions against Bahrain.

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