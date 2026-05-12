Jerusalem Post: The Recent War Was Aimed at Preventing Iran from Reaching a Certain Level of Missile Capability

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An analysis published in the Zionist media outlet Jerusalem Post shows that Tel Aviv's main concern regarding Iran is not the nuclear program but the rapid growth of its missile capability and the increasing number of Tehran's ballistic missiles.

The Jerusalem Post, in a report by military and security analyst Yona Jeremy Bob, wrote that the threat of Iran's ballistic missiles is considered more important and dangerous for the Zionist regime than the nuclear file.

This report was published in response to a report by the Washington Post, which, citing CIA officials, claimed that Iran's missile capability had been significantly reduced.

The Jerusalem Post analyst wrote that the main reason for the war against Iran was to reduce Tehran's ability to launch ballistic missiles, not merely its nuclear program.

The report states that Eyal Zamir, the Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime's army, warned senior American military officials before joint Tel Aviv-Washington decisions in February that Iran was rapidly increasing its missile capability.

According to the report, Iran was producing between 200 and 300 new ballistic missiles per month at that time and had managed to replace a large portion of its damaged missiles and launch platforms within eight months.

According to the Jerusalem Post, estimates by the Zionist regime's army indicated that the number of Iranian missiles could reach over 6,000 within a year if the current trend continued—an issue that, from Tel Aviv's perspective, could cause a crisis for the Zionist regime's air defense systems.

The report also states that the recent war was primarily aimed at preventing Iran from reaching a level of missile capability that could create what it calls an "existential threat" from Iran to the Zionist regime.

The newspaper further claimed that the attacks against Iran were mainly concentrated on missile infrastructure, with nuclear facilities comprising only a limited share of the targets.

Another section of the report states that assessments of the damage inflicted on Iran's missile capability vary, and there are no definitive statistics in this regard, especially since a significant part of Iran's missile facilities are located in underground centers.

This Zionist media outlet also acknowledged that Iran has managed to rebuild and reactivate some damaged missile sites at a considerable speed.

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