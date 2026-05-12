Trump Calls for Arrest of "Treasonous Obama"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump's reposting of a message calling for the arrest of former U.S. President Barack Obama has become news in America.

Last night, Trump reposted a post from a user on Truth Social calling for Obama's arrest and labeling him a traitor to the country.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Democrats, criticizing the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the then-U.S. administration, calling them fools for the deal.

On Sunday, he wrote in a post, "Obama was not only good to Iran, he was great; he practically went over to them, abandoned Israel and all other allies, and gave Iran powerful new life, handing over billions of dollars in cash."

Trump, who has published over 20 posts against Barack Obama and Democratic media in the last 24 hours, also added that the New York Times is "one of the worst newspapers," and that they defend Obama, who spent $400 million on a "reflecting pool." "We could build a much better pool for $5 or $6 million, and we could complete the project in two weeks instead of four years."

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