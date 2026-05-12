AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, in a message addressed to the commanders and fighters of the resistance, emphasized, "We will never leave the field, because the cost of resistance is less than the cost of submission."

According to Al-Manar, the text of Sheikh Naim Qassem's message addressed to the commanders and fighters on the field is as follows:

"Your drones embrace the earth and suffocate the Zionist occupiers. Your drones terrify the evil and oppressive of the earth. You do not die; you either remain on the field or become martyred, receiving sustenance alive from your Lord."

"They said your work is finished and you will be defeated! But your jihad created an epic of steadfastness that astonished the world. You have chosen a life of dignity, not humiliation. You are symbols of freedom, not submission, of mastery, not slavery, of independence, not servitude. You are the noble sons of the Sayyed of the Martyrs of the Ummah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem, and other martyrs, wounded, and prisoners."

"We are facing a criminal and savage Zionist enemy supported by the great American tyrant and some of their follower countries. A small group with limited resources faces this enemy, but this group is supported by Almighty God, and therefore, we will be victorious. We have witnessed American-Zionist aggressions aimed at subduing Lebanon and making it part of the Greater Israel project."

"No matter how long it takes and how much sacrifice is required, we will never surrender, and we will continue to defend Lebanon and our nation, because the cost of struggle is less than the cost of submission. We will never leave the field, and we will turn it into a hell for Israel. We will never return to the conditions before March 2, and we will respond to the enemy's aggressions. The Iran-U.S. agreement, which includes the cessation of aggression against Lebanon, is almost the strongest card to stop the aggression. We appreciate Iran for its attention to Lebanon and its people, and we thank any party that participates in stopping the aggression against Lebanon. The responsibility for negotiation to achieve Lebanon's goals is a sovereign responsibility. We are ready to cooperate with the government to stop the Zionist enemy's aggressions on sea, land, and air, as well as to liberate occupied areas and deploy army forces. We are ready to cooperate for the release of prisoners, the return of people to their homes, and reconstruction."

"We seek withdrawal from direct negotiations that only benefit Israel and virtual concession-making from Beirut. The issue of weapons, resistance, and Lebanon's internal affairs is none of the outsiders' business. After the five goals are achieved, Lebanon will examine strategic matters related to its internal security using its power factors, including the resistance. I call for a full defense-political review as part of a national security strategy at the political, economic, and military levels. All our resistance is aimed at stopping the aggression, and we will never leave the field."

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