Israeli Parliament Approves Death Penalty for Hamas Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist regime's newspaper Maariv reported that the law to try special (elite) Hamas elements was passed with a decisive majority in the Knesset.

This law includes the authority to issue death sentences and hold public trials for these individuals.

Yedioth Ahronoth, another government newspaper of the Zionist regime, also announced the news, adding that the law was passed in the second and third readings in the Knesset.

The draft of this law had been approved in a general session of the Knesset in late March with 62 votes in favor and 47 against.

The passage of this law comes a few days after an image circulated on social media showing the 50th birthday cake of Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Zionist regime's Minister of Internal Security, designed with a gallows symbol and a reference to the execution of Palestinian prisoners.

The image featured the inscription "Sometimes dreams come true" on the cake, implicitly referring to policies supported by Ben-Gvir regarding Palestinian prisoners.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesperson for Hamas, emphasized in a speech on April 16 at a solidarity rally with Palestinian prisoners in Gaza City on the occasion of "Palestinian Prisoner's Day": "The Gaza Strip, despite the Israeli regime's genocide and destruction, will remain at the heart of the Palestinian national equation and will defend the just causes of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the issue of Palestinian prisoners."

Warning about the consequences of passing the death penalty law for Palestinian prisoners in the Zionist regime's parliament, he said, "Approximately one million Palestinians have entered Zionist prisons in past decades, but the current phase, especially in light of Tel Aviv's recent policies against prisoners—including the passage of the death penalty law and the intensification of rights violations and mistreatment inside prisons—is the most dangerous stage."

According to statistics from the Palestinian Prisoners' Affairs Club (Al-Asir), 9,500 Palestinian and Arab prisoners are currently held in Israeli occupation prisons. Since 1967, 326 Palestinian prisoners have died as a result of torture and deliberate medical negligence.

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