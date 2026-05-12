The US Is Wrong to Threaten Sheikh Akram / Al-Nujaba Entered the Arena Courageously

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): General Ismail Kowsari, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, stated regarding the U.S. government's $10 million bounty for information on the Secretary-General of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance Movement Al-Nujaba, "These criminals resort to threats when they see great men of the resistance front, such as Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, standing before them—but they are wrong to do so."

He added, "The enemies accuse Islamic resistance groups like Al-Nujaba, who defend the oppressed and cannot bear bullying, of terrorism. They must know that the era of unilateral domination in the world is over, and we will stand and strike them. Of course, at the same time, it is necessary for relevant officials to strive with appropriate security measures to protect the lives of resistance leaders, as no evil deed is beyond the enemy."

Kowsari, stating, "I say 'well done' and 'God bless you' to the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance Movement Al-Nujaba," added, "The fighters of Al-Nujaba entered the arena like men and took the best action against the aggressions of the Zionist regime."

The member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission concluded, "Thanks to God, resistance groups have sufficient unity and cohesion, and whenever they deem appropriate, they will attack American and Israeli bases in the region with greater power and intensity."

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