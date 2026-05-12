The War Against Iran Has Become a Confrontation with U.S. Policies Worldwide

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Japanese newspaper affiliated with the left-leaning movement, in an analytical report sharply criticizing the policies of the United States and Israel toward Iran, described the continuation of conflicts in the region as a sign of the expansion of a crisis stemming from "Washington's interventionist policies."

The Japanese newspaper, in a report titled "American Imperialism Continues Its Aggression Against Iran," wrote that more than two months after the start of the conflicts, the United States and Israel have been unable to achieve their desired objectives, and conditions have become more difficult for Washington, contrary to initial predictions. The report claimed that the operational capability of U.S. attacks has diminished and that high costs have been imposed on the country.

The report further stated that the negotiations conducted in April ended without result, and that despite attacks and pressures, Iran continues to insist on its demands, including the cessation of war, the lifting of restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, receiving guarantees to prevent the recurrence of attacks, and compensation for damages. The newspaper also noted the increased U.S. military presence in the region and the deployment of new forces and equipment to the Persian Gulf.

Referring to tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the Japanese media outlet spoke of America's efforts to form a coalition with the participation of some of its allied countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia, and wrote that Washington is using recent developments as a pretext to expand its military presence.

In the concluding part of the article, the author, taking a critical view of U.S. policies, emphasized that the ongoing conflicts are in some ways a confrontation with "imperialism" and called on the people of the world not to remain silent in the face of war and the spread of violence. The report also stressed support for the Iranian people and the nations of the region.

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