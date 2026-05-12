Martyrdom of 2,869 People in Lebanon Since the Intensification of Zionist Regime Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the number of Lebanese martyrs as a result of Israeli attacks since March 2 of this year has increased to 2,869.

According to a statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 8,730 people have also been wounded since that date.

The Zionist regime has intensified its attacks on various areas of Lebanon since March 2, 2026.

The regime's attacks and evacuation orders have led to the displacement of approximately 1.2 million Lebanese.

Clashes in southern Lebanon continue despite the extension of the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Zionist regime, and Israeli forces continue to bomb villages and towns in southern Lebanon in complete international silence.

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