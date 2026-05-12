EU on the Verge of Agreement to Impose Sanctions on Extremist Settlers in the West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, speaking ahead of the EU foreign ministers' meeting, said she expects a political agreement on sanctions against extremist settlers in the West Bank to be reached. However, she added that it is still unclear whether the proposal will secure enough votes from member states.

This issue has been raised as attacks by some extremist settlers in the West Bank have increased in recent months, sparking significant reactions in Europe. Some European countries have called for more serious action by the EU against this violence.

Meanwhile, a number of EU members have asked Brussels to also review the cooperation agreement with Israel.

Proposals have also been made to impose sanctions on two Israeli government ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, and these proposals are still under consideration.

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