Maariv Admits: Hezbollah Has Exhausted the Israeli Army with Guerrilla Warfare and Drones

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Israeli newspaper Maariv, in a report analyzing the situation of ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah in Lebanon, reported on the exhaustion of the Zionist regime's army in the face of the resistance's new strategy.

The newspaper stated that Hezbollah is currently managing a type of war through which it can exhaust and challenge the Israeli army. This comes after Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem announced a return to guerrilla warfare against the occupying regime's army a few weeks ago, coinciding with the announcement of a ceasefire.

Sharp Criticism of the Israeli Minister of War

Maariv also criticized Israel Katz, the regime's Minister of War, noting that he has become merely someone who issues threats without taking action. This is while he had previously threatened to assassinate Hezbollah commanders, but none of these threats were carried out.

Cheap and Effective Drones: Hezbollah's Superior Weapon

The Zionist newspaper reported that Hezbollah is attempting to reverse the equation by using the "cheapest and most effective weapon"—drones—as well as psychological warfare through the release of videos of attacks against the Israeli army.

Imposing a New Attrition Equation on Tel Aviv

Maariv stated that Hezbollah is currently seeking to impose a new attrition equation based on keeping the Zionist settlements in northern occupied Palestine under constant pressure from missiles and drones.

The newspaper concluded by emphasizing that this situation will eventually force Tel Aviv to change its military doctrine, sooner or later.

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