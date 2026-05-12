Democratic Official: Washington's Military Doctrine Has Become Obsolete

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Rahm Emanuel, a prominent figure in the U.S. Democratic Party and former mayor of Chicago, in an article in The Wall Street Journal, sharply criticizing the state of the United States military, called for a fundamental revision of the country's war doctrine.

Need for a "Second Revolution" in the U.S. Army

Emanuel wrote in this article, "The U.S. Army today needs a second revolution similar to the reforms of 1986 following the failure of the invasion of Grenada. Modern wars, whether in Ukraine or Iran, have revealed fundamental changes on the battlefield."

He emphasized, "The importance of drones, cyberattacks, and asymmetric warfare is no less than that of tanks, aircraft, and classic warships."

The "Two Concurrent Wars" Doctrine Has Become Obsolete

The former U.S. official further stated, "The U.S. military doctrine based on the ability to fight two conventional wars simultaneously has become obsolete. Today's world faces hybrid and asymmetric threats that the traditional capabilities of the U.S. Army are unable to counter."

Iran: A Clear Example of Changing Military Equations

Referring to the war against Iran, Emanuel wrote, "Despite having suffered military attacks, Iran is still able to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, indicating a change in the concept of military and strategic influence."

Criticism of Trump and the Dismissal of Commanders

In another part of his article, he criticized Donald Trump's performance and the dismissal of several army commanders, saying, "We need deep reforms. Undermining the command structure in such a sensitive situation has made the situation even more critical."

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